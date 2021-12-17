180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 163,270 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE:TYG opened at $27.12 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.