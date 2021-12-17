180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

