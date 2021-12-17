180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 592,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 145,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 684,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

