180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $99.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

