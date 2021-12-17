$194.20 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce sales of $194.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.20 million. Penumbra reported sales of $166.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $737.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.78 million to $737.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $853.26 million to $867.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total value of $1,308,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,681,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.20. 412,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,946. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $171.22 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

