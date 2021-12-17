1irstcoin Price Reaches $0.16 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $12,367.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 78.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,525,221 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

