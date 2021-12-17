$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

Foot Locker stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.