$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report $2.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $10.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.87.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.60 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

