$234.67 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post sales of $234.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.50 million and the highest is $238.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $918.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,280,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,833,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DT stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 69,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,606. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.11, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

