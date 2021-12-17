2,346 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Atkore by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.38. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

