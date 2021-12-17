$264.05 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $264.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $266.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $195.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

