$31.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $31.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 billion. Target posted sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $106.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.31 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $109.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.57 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.78 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average is $246.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

