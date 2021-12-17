3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of DDD opened at $20.77 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.17.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,136 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

