$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post $4.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $18.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,516,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Infosys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.