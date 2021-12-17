$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.12 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $254.54. 36,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,380. Stryker has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.83 and its 200 day moving average is $263.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.