4,003 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALK. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $49.22 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

