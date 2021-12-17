$42.66 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $42.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. FibroGen reported sales of $65.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $261.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $206.33 million, with estimates ranging from $96.00 million to $295.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 19.2% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in FibroGen by 23.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 221.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,875. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.