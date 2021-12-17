42,584 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,584 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

CUBI stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $66.17.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

