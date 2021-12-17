$5.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $21.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.16. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,220 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.