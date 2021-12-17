$5.89 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to announce earnings per share of $5.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.97 and the lowest is $5.37. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $28.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.84 to $35.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $135.60 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

