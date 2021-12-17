5,173 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 68.2% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 898.7% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Lennar by 725.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Lennar by 29.7% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

