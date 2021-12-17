5,597 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 428,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.