5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Buys C$161,250.00 in Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

VNP opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$190.79 million and a PE ratio of -180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.07.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.