600 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by ODonnell Financial Services LLC

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $913.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,027.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.56. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

