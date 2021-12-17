$8.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce $8.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 billion and the lowest is $8.92 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $10.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $36.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.78 billion to $37.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,958. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.52. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

