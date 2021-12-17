880,439 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,830,000. Corsair Gaming accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Corsair Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 527.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1,492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

