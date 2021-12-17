883 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

Shares of MCD opened at $265.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

