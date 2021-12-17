98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$76.24 million during the quarter.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

