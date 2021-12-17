Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,133,928 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 50.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $137.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,329. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.