ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($12.92) to €12.30 ($13.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €11.50 ($12.92) to €13.00 ($14.61) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AAVMY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

