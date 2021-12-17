Abulaba Trading Down 74.3% Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 74% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded down 74.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $1,170.54 and approximately $199.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Abulaba Coin Profile

AAA is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

