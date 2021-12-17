Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 116,444 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 1,000,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,153,797 shares of company stock worth $5,808,950. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

