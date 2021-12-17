Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ADGI opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

