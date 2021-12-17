Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Down 11.8%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) dropped 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 881,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,813,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

ADGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

