Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.68

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and traded as low as $16.02. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 75,954 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In other news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.