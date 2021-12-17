Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 10%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 69,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,190,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.