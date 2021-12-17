Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Up 10%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price rose 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 69,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,190,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 99,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

