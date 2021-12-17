Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adial Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, Director James W. Jr. Newman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.