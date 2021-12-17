Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $173,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $18.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $547.82. 124,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,185. The company has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.84.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.