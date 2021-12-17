Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 7.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $239.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.86. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

