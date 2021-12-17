Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. 1,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,055. Advanced Info Service Public has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.28.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

