Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza S.A.A. stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 34,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,095. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

