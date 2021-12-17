Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $214.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.41. The firm has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

