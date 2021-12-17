Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,421 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises approximately 3.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.30% of Affirm worth $93,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Affirm by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.40. 113,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,572. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

