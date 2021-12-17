Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO James Todd Daniels Sells 9,079 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 176,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

