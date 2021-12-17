Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Sells $571,971.06 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

