AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Up 69.4% in November

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

