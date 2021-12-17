AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.42. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

