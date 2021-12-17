AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.46

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.46 and traded as high as $31.80. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.