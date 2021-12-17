Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Aisin stock remained flat at $$39.45 on Friday. 2,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Aisin has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Aisin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.