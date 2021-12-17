Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane Purchases 100,400 Shares

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Ryan Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of Akerna stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Matthew Ryan Kane bought 128,160 shares of Akerna stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $346,032.00.

NASDAQ:KERN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 1,106,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,313. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. Akerna Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KERN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $1,542,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at about $654,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

